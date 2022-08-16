Ted Baker has agreed a £211 million takeover by Authentic Brands Group, the US owner of Reebok and Juicy Couture.
Ted Baker's board told shareholders they have recommended a 110p per share deal.
If confirmed, the deal will be worth almost a third less than the 160p per share approach ABG was contemplating in May as potential suitors circled the retail business.
Nevertheless, it represents a significant premium to Ted Baker's current share price, which had slumped since the start of the year.
The retailer, which has nearly 400 locations, launched a formal sale process in April after US private equity firm Sycamore made a series of approaches for the brand and following interest from a number of other interested buyers.
Ted Baker, which was founded as a shirt specialist in Glasgow in 1988, selected a preferred bidder but saw its shares drop after the unnamed frontrunner bowed out in June.
Helena Feltham, interim chairwoman of Ted Baker, said: "In April 2022, after receiving a number of unsolicited bid proposals and having consulted with our major shareholders, the Ted Baker board decided to launch a formal sale process to evaluate interest in the business.
"The process was thorough and attracted global interest.
"Today, we are announcing an all-cash offer from ABG.
"The Ted Baker board believes the offer, which is supported by Ted Baker shareholders with a majority of shares, represents a fair value for shareholders and balances the company's growth prospects with the risks of the uncertain economic environment in which the business is operating."
Shares sat at 17.08% up in afternoon trading.
Workers face record pay slump in face of rocketing inflation
WORKERS have suffered a record real-term pay drop as prices soar, new figures have confirmed.
When inflation is taken into account, regular wages plunged an average of 4.1% on the year in the three months to June, the Office for National Statistics (ONS) revealed.
How our creative tech sector could be on track to take centre stage
SCOTLAND'S creative technology companies are playing on a global stage, thanks to a national tech boom and increasing demand for innovation in feature films and games.
The ongoing Scottish tech boom has seen job openings in Glasgow and Edinburgh increase by more than a quarter in the past two years, demonstrating some of the highest growth in tech in the UK and employing more than 100,000 people.
Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here