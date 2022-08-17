By Ian McConnell

Business Editor

Airline easyJet has launched a new route from Glasgow Airport to Belfast City, with departures three times per week during the winter season.

Flights, for which seats went on sale yesterday, will start on October 31, with the departures on Mondays, Thursdays and Fridays running through to March 24.

Ronald Leitch, operations director at Glasgow Airport, said: “This is a welcome announcement from easyJet given how popular the Glasgow-Belfast route is with both Scots travellers and those visiting from Northern Ireland.

“Belfast City Airport is also just a five-minute journey from the heart of the capital, which makes it the best option for business and leisure travellers looking for a speedy and convenient commute.”

easyJet, which describes itself as the “largest airline at Glasgow”, providing flights to a total of 24 destinations in the UK, elsewhere in Europe and North Africa, across 12 countries, declared: “A winter break to Northern Ireland’s capital promises a lively atmosphere, cultural gems and plenty of family friendly activities including a visit to the famous Titanic Belfast UNESCO World Heritage Site in the Giant’s Causeway.”

Ali Gayward, easyJet’s UK country manager, said: “We are delighted to be launching our new service from Glasgow to Belfast City, and putting seats on sale...further strengthening our network in Scotland and providing our customers, whether they’re travelling for leisure or business, with more convenient connections to Northern Ireland, which we know will prove popular with those looking to explore and enjoy all the UK has to offer this winter.

“We are proud to be the largest airline in Glasgow and in Scotland and remain committed to offering customers...more choice when they fly with us.”

A spokeswoman for the airline noted that the Glasgow to Belfast City service was “an entirely new route for easyJet”, rather than one which was being reinstated.