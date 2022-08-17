By Scott Wright

AN Ayrshire window company that can trace its history back to 1937 has secured £1.8 million of contracts from Cruden Building.

Irvine-based Andrew Wright Windows said the nine separate contracts will involve the manufacture and supply of more than 3,500 windows and doors for housing developments across central Scotland. This includes new housing developments

in South Lanarkshire, Musselburgh and Prestonpans in East Lothian, and East Balornock, Castlemilk and Denniestoun in Glasgow.

Managing director Charlie Berry, whose family has owned the company since the mid-1990s, said: “It is especially pleasing for us to have won these contracts from one of Scotland’s most prominent housebuilders. Over the years, we have invested consistently in our production facilities and in building a fantastic team of people with a real focus on delivering quality.”

The Cruden deals comes as Andrew Wright, which employs 125 people, experiences strong demand for its products from the domestic and commercial sectors.

The company manufactures double and triple glazed UPVC windows from two specialist production facilities in Irvine, and currently produces around 30,000 units per year.

In June, The Herald reported that Andrew Wright had won a series of contracts from major builders while also experiencing rising demand from homeowners looking to improve the insulation of their properties as energy bills soar.

The company, on track to turn over £8 million in its current financial year, recently invested £1m in state-of-the-art production equipment and new vehicles to help in meet its growth aspirations. Commercial clients include Morrison, Robertson, Urban Union and Ashleigh.

Mr Wright said at the time: “We are experiencing a significant uplift in enquiries from householders which, alongside increasing success on the commercial front, has driven this growth in staff to its highest-ever level.

“We have a fantastic team here at Andrew Wright Windows, it’s a great place to work and we very much look forward to welcoming new colleagues on board.”

Cruden Building is part of Cruden Group, the construction and development company, and currently delivers around 1,200 homes per year.