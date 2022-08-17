Today marks the launch of The Herald Law Awards of Scotland 2022, the annual search to find the most outstanding legal professionals, teams and companies in the country.

These awards have been recognising excellence across the sector since 2004, highlighting exceptional individuals and organisations and promoting an innovative approach to delivering professional services.

This year there are 20 categories, each focusing on a key component of Scotland’s legal framework and once again there is expected to be no shortage of candidates when entries close on Wednesday, 21 September.

Last year, when the awards returned as a live event following the two-year hiatus caused by the Covid pandemic, Stuart Munro, Managing Director of Livingstone Brown and Head of the Criminal Litigation & Inquiries Practice Area Unit, was named Solicitor of the Year for inspirational leadership, an innovative approach to technology and masterful handling of cases involving public figures as well as work in complex adoption cases; while Jones Whyte, the Glasgow-based practice that has grown rapidly in less than a decade, excelled in the ‘Scottish Independent Law Firm of the Year’ category.

Other winners included Neilsons Solicitors & Estate Agents from Edinburgh, who won ‘High Street Firm of the Year’ while Livingston-based practice, Keegan Smith Criminal Defence Lawyers, which operates across Central Scotland and the Lothians, received the ‘Criminal Law Firm of the Year,’ title.

What is clear is that this year’s winners will have to demonstrate exceptional levels of professionalism in order to match those who have gone before them. Amongst this year’s categories are ‘Solicitor of the Year’ and ‘Innovation of the Year’, sponsored by the Law Society of Scotland and ‘Litigation Team of the Year’ and ‘Debt Recovery Team of the Year’, sponsored by Sheriff officer and debt recovery specialists, Stirling Park.

Meanwhile, both ‘Law Firm of the Year’ and ‘Law Firm of the Year - Scottish Independents’ are sponsored by recruitment and business growth specialists, Idex Consulting.

Meena Bahanda, Head of Legal – Scotland, Idex Consulting said: “We are delighted to be sponsoring the Herald Law Awards again this year. We are looking forward to seeing all of the entries and hearing about the campaigns in which the Law sector has been involved in. Given the high standards of previous years entries, I am excited to seeing what this year brings”

All of this year’s contenders will be scrutinised by a panel of expert judges that will include Murray Etherington, President of the Law Society of Scotland and Frances McMenamin, who will be looking for evidence of outstanding legal achievement, ground-breaking advice and client services solutions, backed up with significant examples of excellence in legal practice.

One award, the Outstanding Contribution Award, won last year by Mike Dailly, principal solicitor of the Govan Law Centre with a renowned commitment to social justice, will pay tribute to an individual who has made a powerful contribution to the Scottish legal profession, while the CSR Award will go to a firm, faculty, in-house team or legal society that can demonstrate a clear commitment to achieving positive social benefits.

The winners in all categories will be announced at a glittering awards ceremony, which will take place in the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel in Glasgow on Friday, November 11. It will be a chance for the cream of Scotland’s legal profession to socialise and network, while celebrating the achievements of the best in their field.

For more information about how to enter visit the event website.