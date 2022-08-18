Edinburgh-based technology start-up Smplicare has raised £750,000 to fund research into the use of artificial technology (AI) to help older people live independently for longer.

Set up last year, the firm will use the money from UK Research & Innovation and private investors to study the use of wearable technologies such as Fitbit or Garmin to predict the risk of falls. This is expected to lead to the launch next year of a digital platform to help people better manage their own health.