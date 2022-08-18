A Glasgow company specialising in satellite communications is looking to raise further funding following the launch of its flagship product to provide digital connectivity to remote and rural locations.

To mark the introduction of its new offering, the company formerly known as R3-IoT has re-named itself after its Krucial Connect product. The platform brings together IoT devices such as sensors with a combination of satellite and cellular technology to securely transmit data from infrastructure and buildings in hard-to-reach sites.