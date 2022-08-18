Farming

By Neale McQuistin

The Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) has lifted water abstraction suspensions in the river Eden catchment after strong compliance from the farming community and recent rainfall.

However, suspensions are being imposed in parts of the River Tweed catchment from 23.59 on Thursday 18 August as the river continues to show signs of stress and little improvement from limited recent rainfall. As prolonged dry weather is forecast, this means any improvement in the situation is likely to be short-term and water users are being urged to continue being efficient.

NFU Scotland’s horticulture chair Iain Brown, who grows soft fruit and broccoli at Anstruther, said: “For vegetable growers in Fife, the reinstatement of abstraction licences after a week of wet weather will come as a huge relief and potentially stave of significant financial losses for those growing broccoli, cauliflower, and lettuce. At the same time, the suspension of licences in the Tweed will be damaging to vegetable growers in the Borders.

“SEPA’s commitment to constantly review water flows and alter licensing arrangements as quickly as it can is appreciated. Farmer cooperation and compliance with the abstraction restrictions will have played a significant part in water levels in the Eden recovering so quickly. That said, the situation remains incredibly fragile.”

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 1,563 prime and cast sheep at Newton Stewart yesterday.

The 1,212 lambs were a mixed show, with well covered lambs still keenly bid for. However, there were too many lean lambs in the market that were hard to cash. This resulted in a lower overall average of 234p/kg (-11p).

Heavy Texels led the trade per head at £130, while Beltex topped per kilo at 278p. Cast sheep were still easy to sell. Top price was £130 for Roussin crosses, while Mules sold to £108 and Blackfaces to £88.

C&D Auction Marts held its weekly primestock sale in Dumfries yesterday.

Fifty cattle were sold including prime cattle to 294p/kg, while OTMs were mainly plainer dairy cows with fleshier types scarce.

Top prices for beef OTMs were £1,853 for a Charolaise and 199p for a Shorthorn, while dairy types peaked at £1,555 and 184p for Holsteins.

There were also 1,238 prime and cast sheep through Dumfries yesterday.

There were 142 lambs weighing (32.1kg-39kg) that sold to £94 and 269p to average 239p, while 590 lambs (39.1kg-45.5kg) peaked at £110 and 269p to average 239p.

There were also 257 lambs (45.6 -52kg) that sold to £128 and 261p to average 240p, while 8 lambs (52kg+) sold to £123 and 232p to average 207p.

Cast ewes (240) upheld recent rates for a poorer offering. Heavy ewes sold to £130 for Texels, while Cheviot Mules made up to £112 with Blackfaces to £76.