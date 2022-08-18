AN A-listed Glasgow icon is set to be removed for restoration under proposals lodged with city planners.

Clyde Gateway, a regeneration partnership between Glasgow City Council, South Lanarkshire Council, Scottish Enterprise and the Scottish Government, said the application comes after “issues with corrosion” were identified in an inspection.

In a report included in its application to planners, Clyde Gateway noted a 2010 £1.4m investment in Bridgeton Cross, central to which was the restoration of the decorative cast iron structure known as the Bridgeton Umbrella.

Topped by a clocktower made by George Smith and Co in 1874, it was erected as a shelter, and is owned and maintained in the longer term by Glasgow City Council.

The wider 2010 works to upgrade the physical environment at Bridgeton Cross saw the creation of a “large, flexible, high-quality, paved public space with associated lighting, trees and street furniture, centred on the structure”.

Spring sunshine at Bridgeton Cross, Glasgow, 1967. Newsquest Media Group.

However, it said the specification and execution of works on site “did not result in a project worthy of the status of the structure”.

A 2015 Industrial Heritage Consulting conservation assessment report found “the quality of the general workmanship and supervision has been sub-standard” but “on the basis of the specification provided as part of the project it would not be possible to hold a contractor or sub-contractor to account for the failure”, which was “a consistent view from two independent architectural metalwork specialists”.

The report also said: “The Glasgow Herald notes, on its completion in March 1875; From the roof rises the Clock Tower, which has a well-designed base, with panels displaying the City Arms in bold relief.” Newsquest Media Group.

That report found the earlier project to conserve the Bridgeton Cross shelter “failed due to poor initial specification and a lack of specialist expertise in the conservation of this type of structure”.

The works were funded by Clyde Gateway and a grant award from Glasgow City Heritage Trust.

Ian Manson, chief executive Clyde Gateway, said: “The Umbrella is an important part of the historic fabric of Bridgeton Cross.

“Clyde Gateway gave the Umbrella a much needed clean and repaint ahead of the 2014 Commonwealth Games and we are delighted to now undertake a best practice restoration which will require its removal and restoration under factory conditions which was simply not possible under the previous works."

The view of Bridgeton Cross taken from inside a tram in September 1962. Pictures: Newsquest Media Group.

He added: "We intend to issue regular information on the progress being made and provide reassurance that the best possible care is being taken of this historic structure that means so much to local people.”

Earlier indicative timescales for renovation suggested the structure would spend three months off-site and two months being rebuilt at the cross.

The planning application involves "external alterations, including dismantling structure with fabric repairs made off-site and shelter re-erected".