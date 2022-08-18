AN A-listed Glasgow icon is set to be removed for restoration under proposals lodged with city planners.
Clyde Gateway, a regeneration partnership between Glasgow City Council, South Lanarkshire Council, Scottish Enterprise and the Scottish Government, said the application comes after “issues with corrosion” were identified in an inspection.
In a report included in its application to planners, Clyde Gateway noted a 2010 £1.4m investment in Bridgeton Cross, central to which was the restoration of the decorative cast iron structure known as the Bridgeton Umbrella.
Topped by a clocktower made by George Smith and Co in 1874, it was erected as a shelter, and is owned and maintained in the longer term by Glasgow City Council.
The wider 2010 works to upgrade the physical environment at Bridgeton Cross saw the creation of a “large, flexible, high-quality, paved public space with associated lighting, trees and street furniture, centred on the structure”.
However, it said the specification and execution of works on site “did not result in a project worthy of the status of the structure”.
A 2015 Industrial Heritage Consulting conservation assessment report found “the quality of the general workmanship and supervision has been sub-standard” but “on the basis of the specification provided as part of the project it would not be possible to hold a contractor or sub-contractor to account for the failure”, which was “a consistent view from two independent architectural metalwork specialists”.
That report found the earlier project to conserve the Bridgeton Cross shelter “failed due to poor initial specification and a lack of specialist expertise in the conservation of this type of structure”.
The works were funded by Clyde Gateway and a grant award from Glasgow City Heritage Trust.
Ian Manson, chief executive Clyde Gateway, said: “The Umbrella is an important part of the historic fabric of Bridgeton Cross.
“Clyde Gateway gave the Umbrella a much needed clean and repaint ahead of the 2014 Commonwealth Games and we are delighted to now undertake a best practice restoration which will require its removal and restoration under factory conditions which was simply not possible under the previous works."
He added: "We intend to issue regular information on the progress being made and provide reassurance that the best possible care is being taken of this historic structure that means so much to local people.”
Earlier indicative timescales for renovation suggested the structure would spend three months off-site and two months being rebuilt at the cross.
The planning application involves "external alterations, including dismantling structure with fabric repairs made off-site and shelter re-erected".
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel