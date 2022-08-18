Shares in Calnex Solutions closed 3 per cent lower yesterday after the telecoms testing specialist said it was optimistic about meeting expectations in the coming year despite fluctuating revenues.
In a trading update ahead of its annual general meeting held yesterday, the Linlithgow-based firm said positive trends within the telecoms sector meant the board was “confident”
in its ability to deliver despite global supply chain disruptions. As has been the case since these issues began to emerge more than a year ago, Calnex said it is continuing to successfully mitigate the impact of the global semiconductor shortage on its ability to manufacture and ship its products which are provided to telecoms providers around the world.
However, the company added:“As with the prior year, this may cause monthly revenue to fluctuate, and the board expects there will be [a second half] weighting to the group’s trading performance.”
READ MORE: Calnex snaps up fellow testing specialist to further boost profits
Following that cautionary note, shares in AIM-quoted Calnex closed yesterday’s trading down 5p at 156p.
Despite these concerns, Calnex said it made “solid progress” in the first few months of the new financial year. It predicted that annual performance will be in line with market expectations, with house broker Cenkos Securities currently pencilling in an increase in revenues and profits to £20.2m and £5.6m respectively.
“The expansion into adjacent markets, including data centres, represents an exciting new opportunity for Calnex,” the company said. “The group continues to build relationships in these verticals.”
In April Calnex announced it will pay up to £3.5 million for iTrinergy, a developer of software-defined test networks technology. Based in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, iTrinergy’s NE-ONE hardware and software is used to create real-world network test environments to verify the performance of applications before they go live.
READ MORE: Calnex weathers semiconductor storms to generate record profits
Speaking at the time, Calnex founder and chief executive Tommy Cook said he was “delighted” with the deal which will broaden the company’s accessible markets.
“With both businesses developing high-quality, complex, technical testing solutions, trusted by some of the world’s most demanding organisations, we are particularly excited by the strategic fit of the two organisations,” he added. Calnex said yesterday that integration of operations is progressing as planned.
The company’s core business – supplying equipment to component manufacturers, equipment vendors and network operators – continues to be bolstered by the roll-out of 5G mobile networks and the growth in cloud computing. This includes sales of Calnex’s Paragon-Neo platform, which operates on the O-RAN (Open Radio Access Network) standards designed to promote competition and encourage new entrants into the telecoms industry’s hardware and software markets.
Calnex is also working to grow its presence in the market to supply “hyperscale” clients such as Meta Platforms, Amazon and Alphabet who can use the Scottish firm’s equipment to maintain their datacentre networks.
This drove a double-digit increase in revenues during the year to the end of March, which rose by 23% to £22m despite semiconductor shortages that have led to an increasing number of dodgy components making their way into the market. Calnex has been working with its long-time supplier Kelvinside Electronics of Kilsyth to deal with these issues.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here