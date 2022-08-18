RETAILER Stephen Thompson has added two new outlets to his recently established convenience store chain.
Mr Thompson announced his retail comeback with the opening of the inaugural Eddy’s Food Station in Alloa in May. Further outlets have now been added in Greenock, which opened its doors last week, and Larbert, opening today.
Mr Thompson, the former chief executive of Morning, Noon & Night that was co-founded with late father Eddie, ultimately plans to open 30 outlets under the Eddy’s Food Station banner, creating 500 jobs, over the next five years. Fourteen people are employed at the Alloa store, while the second and third stores have more than 30 staff between them.
Mr Thompson, a former chairman of Dundee United Football Club, said: "The opportunity to operate a successful chain of convenience stores is very promising right now and these acquisitions, in very quick succession, are the next extremely exciting step in the long journey for the Eddy’s Food Station brand. When we launched in May we stated we planned to open 30 stores within five years. With two additional stores already added to the roster and more in the pipeline, we are very much on track to meet that target.
“By adding another very central location and launching our first store in the west of Scotland, we’re making roots in three very well-known and highly populated locations, building on the success of the Alloa store.”
Eddy’s recently secured a long-term supply deal with Costcutter.
The Greenock store was formerly a Spar, while the Larbert outlet used to trade as NISA. Mr Thompson plans to renovate the outlets in the coming months, in line with Eddy’s flagship Alloa location, with a food-to-go offer introduced.
He said: “Expansion is very much front and centre for the brand and so we are continually scoping out further sites for future stores in key locations across Scotland.”
The company’s name is a nod to Mr Thompson’s father.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here