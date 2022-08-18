RETAILER Stephen Thompson has added two new outlets to his recently established convenience store chain.

Mr Thompson announced his retail comeback with the opening of the inaugural Eddy’s Food Station in Alloa in May. Further outlets have now been added in Greenock, which opened its doors last week, and Larbert, opening today.

Mr Thompson, the former chief executive of Morning, Noon & Night that was co-founded with late father Eddie, ultimately plans to open 30 outlets under the Eddy’s Food Station banner, creating 500 jobs, over the next five years. Fourteen people are employed at the Alloa store, while the second and third stores have more than 30 staff between them.

Mr Thompson, a former chairman of Dundee United Football Club, said: "The opportunity to operate a successful chain of convenience stores is very promising right now and these acquisitions, in very quick succession, are the next extremely exciting step in the long journey for the Eddy’s Food Station brand. When we launched in May we stated we planned to open 30 stores within five years. With two additional stores already added to the roster and more in the pipeline, we are very much on track to meet that target.

“By adding another very central location and launching our first store in the west of Scotland, we’re making roots in three very well-known and highly populated locations, building on the success of the Alloa store.”

Eddy’s recently secured a long-term supply deal with Costcutter.

The Greenock store was formerly a Spar, while the Larbert outlet used to trade as NISA. Mr Thompson plans to renovate the outlets in the coming months, in line with Eddy’s flagship Alloa location, with a food-to-go offer introduced.

He said: “Expansion is very much front and centre for the brand and so we are continually scoping out further sites for future stores in key locations across Scotland.”

The company’s name is a nod to Mr Thompson’s father.