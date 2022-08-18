A RIVERSIDE hotel across the water from an historic Scottish market town has been put up for sale.

Agents Smith and Clough Business Associates described the Creebridge House Hotel as “an extremely pleasing family-owned country house hotel”.

The hotel sits in three acres of mature gardens in the village of Minnigaff on the east bank of the River Cree, “nestling in the heart of Galloway in Scotland’s south west”.

The agent said the property, for sale at offers around £850,000 is a “reputable and well-presented hotel” in the same ownership since 2006.

It has 18 en-suite rooms, restaurant, brasserie, bar and drawing room, and a newly built outside covered bar, pizza oven/grill and seating area.

Next to the River Cree, it has a large children’s play area, gardens and parking, and “spacious three bedroom owners’ accommodation.

The Creebridge House Hotel brasserie

It is operating under a full complement of staff.

The agent said: “Across on the west bank is the neighbouring bustling market town of Newton Stewart and is accessed via the bridge at the foot of the hotel’s driveway, from which the hotel gained its name.

“Newton Stewart is at the centre of the Galloway Forest and Galloway Hills and has become a popular base for the abundance of tourists and outdoor sporting enthusiasts that visit the area throughout the year."

Creebridge House Hotel bar

The agent added: "The surrounding area offers a vast array of outdoor activities including fishing in the River Cree and Bladnoch, shooting and golf course only 400yds from hotel.

“The open countryside also plays host to some of the finest mountain bike trails in the UK with the world famous 7 Stanes trails located close by and for the walkers the Southern Upland Way all making Galloway an outdoors paradise with activities to suit all tastes.

“A host of local amenities are available in Newton Stewart including schools, supermarkets, pubs, restaurants, shops, leisure centre with swimming pool and services.”

