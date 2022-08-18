By Ian McConnell

A Lanarkshire accountancy practice has ceased trading and appointed liquidators, after experiencing cash flow problems.

Stuart Robb and Michelle Elliot, partners with FRP Advisory, have been appointed joint interim liquidators of Andrew Wilkie (Accountants) Limited.

The business previously traded as an accountancy and taxation practice from its premises at 6 Church Street, Uddingston, the liquidators noted.

A spokesman for FRP Advisory said Andrew Wilkie (Accountants) had encountered “cash flow problems”.

Mr Robb said: “Following the recent cessation of trade, the director of Andrew Wilkie (Accountants) Limited appointed liquidators to formally wind up the company’s affairs.

“There are no redundancies as the two remaining staff members secured alternative employment prior to our appointment.”

He added: “We will be working closely with the company’s former clients to ensure an orderly handover of any incomplete matters to an alternative practice of the client’s choosing. We therefore ask any former clients who have outstanding matters or funds held by the company to contact FRP by email at andrewwilkieaccountants@frpadvisory.com as soon as they can.

“We will also be looking to sell the company’s former premises at 6 Church Street, Uddingston, and encourage any parties interested in acquiring the building to contact us.”