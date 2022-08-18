A MAJOR leisure and entertainment venue south of the Border which is close to completing a multi-million pound redevelopment has signed Scottish independent catering, events and venue operators Hickory as its exclusive catering partner.

In its first contract win outside Scotland, Hickory said it fought off strong competition following a tender process to take over the catering operations at The Sands Centre, a "focal point for culture and sport in the north of England".

The centre’s £27 million transformation, funded by Carlisle City Council and operated by GLL, is due to be complete this autumn.

The venue - which will combine two existing sites at The Sands Centre and The Pools - will provide entertainment, leisure, swimming and eating and drinking facilities on a single site, with estimated yearly footfall of more than one million.

The Sands Centre’s extensive catering facilities, operated by Hickory under the new 10-year partnership, will include a new restaurant with a range of dining areas, a coffee shop with separate indoor seating, two downstairs bars, an upstairs bar and a large outdoor terrace. Hickory will also service bespoke catering packages for meetings, conferences, and celebrations in The Sands Centre’s flexible function rooms.

With a versatile programme ranging from music and theatre to comedy and talks, some of the eclectic events drawing crowds to The Sands Centre this autumn include Blood Brothers, Russell Kane, The Proclaimers and Sarah Millican.

James McGarry, The Sands Centre general manager, said: “Hickory clearly understands the wide range of customers that will visit The Sands Centre, the type of food and drink they will be looking for and the prestigious events we will be hosting.”

In 2023, The Sands Centre will host 200 professional events with capacity for over 250,000 customers. As well as its programmed events and performances, the facility will be home to a number of sporting events of regional and national significance including regional swimming galas, sports specific tournaments and competitions.

This latest success for Edinburgh-headquartered Hickory follows a string of business wins. It recently signed a partnership with the National Museum of Scotland to offer a range of food and drink experiences for the landmark venue’s private guests. It also recently gained a new contract to operate the hospitality at the Trust Golf Women’s Scottish Open, alongside working with Fringe by the Sea Festival for a second year running.

Stephanie Stubbs, Hickory managing director, said: “This appointment marks the first step in our plan to expand outside Scotland, while continuing to grow in our home market.”

Hickory also delivers events at an extensive portfolio of venues across Scotland, including the Assembly Rooms, Royal College of Physicians, Dovecot Studios, Newhall Estate and Neidpath Castle. It exclusively operates the new Cairns Farm Estate in the Pentland Hills and Eskmills Venue on the outskirts of Edinburgh.

