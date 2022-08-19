Economic development agency Scottish Enterprise generated a record amount of income from its investments in early-stage companies during the year to April, but the value and volume of new deals fell following the withdrawal of Covid support funding.
The agency, which has been investing alongside the private sector in young firms since 2003, generated £106.6 million from the sale of stakes in companies such as Edinburgh-based Current Health and Smarter Grid Solutions, a spin-out from the University of Strathclyde. That was up from £56m previously.
It was also the strongest year on record for attracting money from overseas, with foreign investors accounting for £164.4m of the £257m leveraged from the private sector.
But the value of new investments by Scottish Enterprise fell to £50.7m from £78m previously, when funding was enhanced by the July 2020 launch of the Scottish Government’s £38m programme to support early-stage firms hampered by the pandemic. Awards from this were finalised in November 2020.
READ MORE: 'Record returns' at Scottish Enterprise
The number of companies receiving support from Scottish Enterprise, headed by chief executive Adrian Gillespie, also fell to 102 against 177 previously.
Mr Gillespie said it was an “exceptional year” for the agency’s early-stage investment activities. This included what he described as “a healthy number of deals” as well as the increase in returns from the maturing portfolio.
“It’s hugely gratifying to see the businesses we work with go from strength to strength, attracting further investment, and developing innovative products, services, and business models, providing high value employment opportunities right across Scotland,” he said.
“Our support for fast growing, innovative companies is particularly important at a time when there are considerable challenges facing many businesses. We very much recognise the importance of attracting new investment to the future prosperity of Scotland.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here