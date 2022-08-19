Economic development agency Scottish Enterprise generated a record amount of income from its investments in early-stage companies during the year to April, but the value and volume of new deals fell following the withdrawal of Covid support funding.

The agency, which has been investing alongside the private sector in young firms since 2003, generated £106.6 million from the sale of stakes in companies such as Edinburgh-based Current Health and Smarter Grid Solutions, a spin-out from the University of Strathclyde. That was up from £56m previously.