A FAMILY-owned Italian restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new site which will have a “host of sustainable features”.
Glasgow-based La Vita, founded in 1999 by the Arcari brothers, has secured funding from Bank of Scotland for its expansion drive starting with a new restaurant in the east end of the city.
The business has five sites including two La Vita restaurants in George Square and Bishopbriggs, two La Vita Spuntini restaurants on Gordon Street and Byres Road, and a La Vita Piccolino Vino in Newton Mearns.
The business opted to embark on the next stage of its growth plans and open Baillieston Road following the reopening of the hospitality sector.
Bank of Scotland provided funding via the Clean Growth Financing Initiative to help the business achieve its growth ambitions.
La Vita said it has since been able to kickstart the development of the new restaurant which is expected to open in October. The new site will also include a bakery which will produce a range of Italian breads and cakes and be available in all six restaurants.
READ MORE: Lanarkshire Italian restaurant sale hailed by agent
La Vita is also keen to minimise its carbon footprint and both the new restaurant and bakery will include a sustainable features such as heat retaining insulation, water recycling units and electric, eco-friendly boilers.
Seats for the restaurant will also be manufactured from recycled fabrics made from sea reclaimed plastic bottles.
La Vita currently employs 160 people across its five sites and intends to hire a further 25 people once the new site opens. Further plans are also being discussed to introduce more sites.
Mario Arcari, co-owner of La Vita, said: “We are really proud of our business and how our reputation has grown over the years. What started as one family-run restaurant in 1999 is now set to be a six-site business with a really strong customer base from all across Glasgow."
He added: “Despite the disruption of the pandemic, our business has really bounced back. When we reopened, our bookings and orders surged so we knew that now was a great time to build on the positive momentum and expand further into the east end.
“We’re incredibly grateful to Bank of Scotland for its support and hope to continue our relationship as we explore further expansion opportunities over the coming months.”
Stephen Owens, relationship director at Bank of Scotland, said: “The hospitality sector is a vital facet of the Scottish economy and adds roughly £6 billion per year. We know that businesses are currently operating in a difficult environment, but growth opportunities remain on the horizon and its imperative that we support firms wherever possible.
“La Vita is a great example of a family-run business that is continually striving to develop and grow. We’re proud to have been able to support Marco, Mario and their team once again, and hope the new restaurant will further boost the business’ reputation in Glasgow.
“We’ll continue to remain by the side of firms like La Vita to steer them through these choppy waters and help them to prosper.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel