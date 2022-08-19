By Scott Wright

SHEPHERD and Wedderburn has boosted the ranks of its rural team with the addition of six lawyers.

The new recruits are spearheaded by two specialists in agricultural law, Petra Grunenberg and Ellen Eunson.

Ms Grunenberg previously led the rural team at Blackadders, and will join Shepherd and Wedderburn as a partner on September 5. Ms Eunson, also formerly of Blackadders, joined the firm as a director yesterday.

The arrival of Ms Grunenberg and Ms Eunson will bring the firm’s total number of agricultural law specialists accredited by the Law Society of Scotland to five.

The duo, who will be based in Aberdeen, will be joined in the coming weeks by further four lawyers specialising in rural and agricultural law.

Managing partner Andrew Blain said the hires “further secure our position as the leading trusted advisors for clients with rural and agricultural interests”.