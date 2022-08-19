By Ian McConnell
PLANS to redevelop a traditional 1890s school building to bring 49 new homes to the Glasgow's West End have been unveiled.
Glasgow-based developer noted Kelvin Properties noted the building had lain vacant for a number of years.
It noted the site had closed as a school in the 1980s and had been used most recently as offices. The plans, which were submitted to Glasgow City Council earlier this month, detail how Kelvin Properties plans to convert the former Napiershall Street Centre to apartments while "retaining its architectural features".
The building will be converted into 24 properties including four penthouse apartments. Plans also include the development of a new L-shaped block within the grounds for 25 apartments.
Kelvin Properties hopes the development, situated between Great Western Road and Maryhill Road, will get under way as early as spring 2023.
The planned four-storey development will include a rooftop residents’ garden "designed to create the perfect environment for outdoor dining, socialising, exercise, and wellness".
Marc Taylor, director of Kelvin Properties, said: “Our plans will allow a community to flourish and reinvigorate an incredible building, while protecting the environment and boosting the local economy.
“Glasgow’s west end continues to be a welcoming and highly attractive place to live and demand for properties continues to grow. We’re very pleased to have submitted plans for the redevelopment that would restore this stunning building to its former glory and provide much-needed high-quality homes in a fantastic location. Although the building isn’t listed, we will retain its fantastic architectural features."
He added: "We have also made sure to maximise outdoor space for the residents – we feel the rooftop space will be particularly attractive.”
Kelvin Properties has undertaken several high-profile developments in Glasgow, including Waverley Park in Shawlands, which sold out in less than four weeks.
