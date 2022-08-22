BANCON Group has bolstered its senior team as it eyes growth in the “much improved” housing market and construction sector.
The Banchory-based housebuilding and construction group has announced the appointment of four new directors. It comes shortly after the company reported turnover of £114 million for the year ended March 31, up from £73.6m, as it maintained the momentum it had built after coronavirus restrictions were lifted.
Senga Buntrock has joined the firm after more than 20 years in the energy sector, while Derek Wann, Ray Turner and Peter Barron have all been promoted to director roles in Deeside Timberframe and Bancon Construction.
Ms Buntrock is Bancon’s first director of people, culture and organisational development. Mr Wann, who has worked in the timber-frame industry for more than 30 years, has been appointed commercial director of Deeside Timberframe, while Peter Barron has been promoted to business development director at Bancon Construction.
Mr Barron will manage tenders and bids and build client relationships, having managed social housing, public building refurbishments, hotel developments and distillery builds valued at up to £24 million.
Mr Turner has been appointed framework director at Bancon Construction, bringing more than 17 years of industry experience to the role.
He is currently responsible for Bancon’s delivery of the Housing Improvement Programme for Aberdeenshire Council.
Bancon chief executive John Irvine said: “These appointments significantly bolster our plans for growth on the back of our recent strong financial results. They will not only support our business generation capability but will also ensure we can deal with any market fluctuations more effectively.
“It is particularly pleasing to make these well-deserved internal promotions which retain many years of experience and expertise within the group as well. The strategic appointment of Senga as our first director of people, culture and organisational development will ensure we nurture talent, drive change and increase employee engagement at a time of acute skills shortages in the industry.
“We have seen a record year for sales of private houses across our key markets in Aberdeen, Aberdeenshire and the central belt, and have a strong forward order book for the coming months for Bancon Construction, while Deeside Timberframe has achieved a record turnover as a result of significant contract wins in both social and private housing.
“We plan to continue growing all our strategic, long-term sites across the country and have plans for further acquisitions in Scotland’s central belt.”
