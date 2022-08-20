By Ian McConnell

PLANS to redevelop a traditional 1890s school building in Glasgow’s West End and create 49 new homes have been unveiled.

Glasgow developer Kelvin Properties observed the building had lain vacant for years.

It noted the site had closed as a school in the 1980s and had been used most recently as offices. The proposals, which were submitted to Glasgow City Council earlier this month, detail Kelvin Properties’ plans to convert the former Napiershall Street School building into apartments while “retaining its architectural features”.

READ MORE: All staff made redundant as Scottish contractor appoints liquidator

The building will be converted into 24 properties including four penthouse apartments. Plans also include the development of a new L-shaped block within the grounds for 25 apartments.

READ MORE: Ian McConnell: Liz Truss sabre-rattling at EU threatens crisis-hit UK economy

Kelvin Properties hopes the development, situated between Great Western Road and Maryhill Road, will get under way as early as spring 2023.

The planned four-storey development will include a rooftop residents’ garden.

Marc Taylor, director of Kelvin Properties, said: “Our plans will allow a community to flourish and reinvigorate an incredible building, while protecting the environment and boosting the local economy. Glasgow’s West End continues to be a welcoming and highly attractive place to live and demand for properties continues to grow. We’re very pleased to have submitted plans for the redevelopment that would restore this stunning building to its former glory. Although the building isn’t listed, we will retain its fantastic architectural features.”

Kelvin Properties’ other Glasgow developments include Waverley Park in Shawlands.