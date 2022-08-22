Scottish business services group AAB is expanding its HR consultancy services with the acquisition of Ireland's Think People Consulting.

With revenues of £1.7 million, Think People employs 24 people across offices in Belfast and Dublin working with both the private and public sectors. The deal follows the acquisition in May of Irish accounting firm FPM by AAB, which is building regional hubs offering accounting, tax, payroll and HR services across the UK and Ireland.

AAB also owns Purpose HR, which it acquired in July 2021.

Graeme Allan, chief executive of AAB, said: “This is an incredibly exciting opportunity to expand the range of HR consultancy services that we can deliver for our clients. We are delighted to welcome the fantastic team at Think People to the group and look forward to developing our HR offering across the UK, Ireland and internationally.”