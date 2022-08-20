The leader of one of Scotland’s oldest universities has told an employment tribunal that it is “shameful” so few women are promoted to senior roles within the institution.
In an unusual move, Professor Sir Anthony Muscatelli, Principal of
the University of Glasgow, was
cross-examined by Jeanette Findlay, who claims she was overlooked for a professorship in 2020 because of her sex.
She presented data showing that as of 2020 only 11 per cent in senior roles within her department of economics were female, with 36% in social sciences and just 16% in science and engineering.
Ms Findlay told the tribunal the university was founded in 1451 and
the first professor of economics was appointed – externally – in 2011.
She said this was in part due to women being unable to undertake as much research as men due to caring responsibilities, which can require overseas travel and is a vital component of promotion to professorship.
Ms Findlay, who was made a professor of economics this month, claims she was the victim of direct and indirect sex discrimination in her application.
She said the university failed to invite evidence of caring commitments, related to her mother and therefore did not take them into account.
READ MORE: Edinburgh organic food firm failed to recongise chronic condition as disability
She claimed women were “over-burdened with teaching and admin”, citing figures showing the percentage of female academics in learning and teaching in 2020 was 76%, compared to 51% of men.
She said this put women at a disadvantage because candidates are judged on the societal impact of their research and the academic “esteem” they are held in.
She asked the principal, one of the UK’s leading economists, if he agreed it was “shameful” that in 2020 women make up 30% of staff in economics but only 11% are professors.
He agreed but said it was a “very typical picture
in academia”.
Prof Muscatelli chairs the Board of Review that considers promotion applications.
He said the university had set a new target to achieve a 50/50 split of men
and women in senior roles by 2030 and said over the past two years women had “outperformed men”.
Ms Findlay said that in academia there was a general issue of women “under-selling their achievements and men overselling”.
READ MORE: Property firm sacked employee over pregnancy miscarriage
She said: “We know that in STEM [science, technology, engineering and maths] subjects, how difficult it is to [encourage] women to senior levels.
“At Glasgow it is 16%, it’s not great is it? At economics it’s 11%, it’s not great is it?”
The university’s Principal told the tribunal he would have to compare the figures to other universities.
Prof Findlay claimed she applied “almost every year” for mentoring to help her achieve promotion but “didn’t get a single response” apart from being
sent a link to a website with further information. The university principal said this would be “concerning”.
After her application was rejected she raised a grievance with the university.
The tribunal was told her application was reviewed by a marketing specialist, which she described as inappropriate.
She said the university’s procedures had also been affected by confirmation bias because the individual was told her application had been rejected in advance.
She claimed this was “not the usual practice”.
The tribunal is expected to last a further two weeks.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here