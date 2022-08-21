A SCOTTISH commercial interior fit-out and refurbishment contractor has cited Brexit issues among the reasons it ceased trading.

The firm this week appointed Wylie & Bisset as liquidator, after directors decided the business could not continue to trade, with all 24 staff made redundant.

Worksmart Contracts, of Kilmarnock, flagged the impact of Brexit and the Covid-19 pandemic, highlighting sharp cost increases and bad debts.

Its managing director, Steve Neilson, said: “The directors are devastated at having to make this decision.”

Mothballed Scottish brewery restarts production

SPEYSIDE Brewery has announced the restart of production – following the mothballing of operations when the coronavirus pandemic hit – having attracted new investment.

Katalin and Naidene Urquhart with Seb Jones

The Forres-based business will recommence production in larger premises just yards from its original site, backed by investment from Urquhart Brothers.

Cost-of-living crunch ‘already hitting’ the Scottish retail sector

SUMMER retail sales in Scotland have flatlined as the value of workers’ real pay has continued to decline at record pace.

Sales of discretionary products such as homewares, furniture and large electrical items remained “very weak”.

Figures published today by the Scottish Retail Consortium (SRC) show that while the stretch of hotter weather during the four weeks to July 30 boosted sales of summer clothing and similar goods, this was “very much” at the expense of other items.

​US engineering giant to sell off land at famous Cathcart site

THE owner of the ClydeUnion Pumps engineering facility in Glasgow is selling off land at the Cathcart site to raise cash to reinvest in the business, it was announced this morning.

The Cathcart site spans around 18 acres, and includes six acres of redundant buildings and land along Inverlair Avenue.

US-based Celeros Flow Technology, which manufactures and maintains pumps, valves, filtration, closures and other fluid handling equipment for the renewable, defence, nuclear, oil and gas and water treatment sectors, has appointed property advisers to offer redundant land to the residential market.

​New Italian restaurant to open in city as family business expands

A FAMILY-owned Italian restaurant chain has announced plans to open a new site which will have a “host of sustainable features”.

The business has five sites including two La Vita restaurants in George Square and Bishopbriggs, two La Vita Spuntini restaurants on Gordon Street and Byres Road, and a La Vita Piccolino Vino in Newton Mearns.

Glasgow-based La Vita, founded in 1999 by the Arcari brothers, has secured funding from Bank of Scotland for its expansion drive starting with a new restaurant in the east end of the city.

