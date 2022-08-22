Angels' Share Glass of Stirling has secured the largest order in its 10-year history with an agreement to supply whisky-based gifts to duty free outlets across Asia.

The glassmakers have signed a three-year deal with Chinese importers Hainan Silverwing International to produce their giftware range – including the signature line of whisky-filled angels – for the Asian market. The agreement is worth £500,000.

The handmade gifts include glass angels, whisky water droppers, gin-filled glass pigs, spirits glasses and baubles, and will be sold in World Duty Free shops at Asian airports from October this year.

Managing director Karen Somerville described the order as "massive" for the family-onwed firm: “It’s amazing to think that our whisky angels and other gifts will be sold in airports across China, Hong Kong, Malaysia, Thailand and many more Asian countries.

“We had actually been focusing on North America this year following a successful trade mission to New York which led to a large order from a high-profile Manhattan hospitality venue.

“We also recently shipped some of our giftware to Japan following the virtual ‘Discover Scotland’ showcase but China wasn’t on our radar at all and the order was an unexpected bonus after a Scottish customer recommended us to their importer, Bardinet Group Europe, who initially contacted us.

“We’re delighted to be able to promote the Angels’ Share Glass brand world-wide and see our gifts on airport shop shelves alongside great Scottish whisky brands like Glen Moray and Glenfiddich – all of us leading the way for Scotland and Scottish products.”

The company - which was launched by Ms Somerville and her father, master glassblower Tom Young in April 2013 - will now upscale production by extending the hours of its glassmakers working in the firm’s Bridge of Allan studio and at independent glassmaking workshops across Scotland.

They have also employed a Chinese student from the University of Stirling to focus on ensuring the giftware’s labelling is accurate and establishing the firm on leading Chinese social media channels such as WeChat.

Marketing executive swaps into tackling tech shortages

Skills shortages were a headache for Scottish technology companies long before current labour market predicaments created a scarcity of workers across virtually all sectors, and as the pandemic accelerated the adoption of digital business models, the problem has grown ever more acute.

Figures released in June suggest that more than one in ten of all vacancies, some 13 per cent, are now in the tech sector. Only London and Northern Ireland have a digital jobs vacancy rate higher than in Scotland, where there were 22,500 unfilled positions in the first quarter of this year.

Against this backdrop technology consultancy AND Digital, which seeks to help companies upskill their existing staff, has experienced rapid growth. Opening its third Scottish office in Edinburgh in June, the company underlined its confidence in continued and growing demand for its services.

Fiona Burton, who heads up the newest office, says upskilling is one of the key tools available to organisations struggling to fill technology roles. Encouraging more people to switch careers into the digital sector could further alleviate some of the pain in what is currently – despite the gloomy economic outlook – one of the tightest labour markets in history.

Glasgow city centre building to be demolished for student accommodation project

AEW UK REIT said today it had completed the sale of 225 Bath Street in Glasgow for £9.3m, with the building to be demolished and replaced with a 527-unit student accommodation development.

The investment company said the sale “realises a long-term change-of-use strategy for the asset, with contracts for the sale having been exchanged with a subsidiary company of IQ Student Accommodation in October 2020”.

