A HISTORIC property in the Highland tourist town of Grantown-on-Spey has been earmarked for development into a hotel.

Grandview House had operated until its recent closure as a care home since 1989.

It is now on the market through Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, which says the building could be converted into flats, hotel, hostel or other tourist accommodation.

The building dates from the late 1800s and was known previously as the Palace Hotel. Located on the town’s High Street, close to The Square, Grandview House features 45 bedrooms, which are mainly single occupancy with en-suite facilities.

Grantown-on-Spey is based within the Spey Valley, a year-round tourist destination that is also renowned for its sporting attractions. It includes an 18-hole golf course and offers salmon and trout fishing in the River Spey, as well as water sports, tennis and bowling.

Neil Calder, partner in the Inverness office of Shepherd Chartered Surveyors, said: “While the property has most recently operated as a care home, other potential uses including conversion to residential flats, hotel, hostel or tourist accommodation may be possible, subject to securing the appropriate planning permission from The Highland Council.”

Offers over £450,000 are being sought for the property.