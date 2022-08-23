Scottish boutique bank Hampden & Co has posted record results for the first half of 2022 with total income up 47 per cent year-on-year to £8.8 million.

The Edinburgh-based bank also reported a 21% increase in deposits to £731m, while loans and advances rose by 14% to £434m. Demand for its specialist mortgages and loans – such as residential, retirement, buy-to-let, guarantor, multi-property, and self-build mortgages – was particularly strong in London and the south-east, accounting for approximately two-thirds of total lending in the first six months of the year.