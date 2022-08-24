Morgan Stanley is looking to hire more than 200 university graduates, graduate apprentices and summer interns in a record-breaking recruitment drive out of its Glasgow office.

Applications to fill 75 university graduate and 104 university summer intern positions will open in September with a closing deadline at the end of November. Applications to fill 25 graduate apprentice roles will open in September with a closing deadline in early March 2023.

Vida Rudkin, head of Morgan Stanley in Glasgow, said new joiners will be supported by the bank's early careers training programmes and its Young Professionals Network.

“Our investment and commitment to young people in Scotland has been more than rewarded through the sheer depth of diverse talent we have been able to meet and recruit from across the country and we very much value the strong relationships we have forged with schools, universities and a whole host of partner organisations dedicated to nurturing and developing future generations," she said.

The 75 university graduates will be recruited primarily from universities across Scotland for various roles and responsibilities across technology, operations, finance, legal and compliance, and Fund Services.

The 25 graduate apprenticeships will provide opportunities for Scottish school leavers from S5 and S6. Graduate apprentices will earn while they learn working in the finance, operations and technology teams, and will also be able to pursue a degree qualification at the same time.

The 104 summer internships are aimed primarily at penultimate year university undergraduates, typically those in the third year of degree courses at Scottish universities. Commencing in early June 2023, the internships run for 13 weeks providing an introduction to the range of career opportunities at Morgan Stanley.

New Wood chief declares Aberdeen-based giant must do better for investors

The new chief executive of Wood Group has underlined the need for the engineering services giant to improve its cash generation and deliver greater value for shareholders, as the company reported a dip in first-half revenues.

Ken Gilmartin, who succeeded Robin Watson in July, said Aberdeen-based Wood had a “strong platform” for growth, highlighting its technical expertise and positioning to take advantage of demand from “critical industries” such as energy transition and security, decarbonisation, minerals, chemicals and life sciences.

Crieff Hydro chief warns of closures as cost rises hit hard

The chief executive of Crieff Hydro, the Perthshire-based hotel group, has declared there will be “significant closures” across the tourism and hospitality industry as it grapples with a barrage of soaring costs.

Stephen Leckie issued the warning as new accounts show that the company, which owns Crieff Hydro, Peebles Hydro and the Ballachulish Hotel, returned to profit in the year ended February 28.

