Bin strikes in North Lanarkshire are not expected to affect school bus routes, despite drivers being taken from waste management to provide transport.

The first week of the new school term saw more than 1,000 children left without buses to school after the Strathclyde Partnership for Transport saw a number of companies drop out.

The body did manage to secure a number of buses but struggled to recruit enough drivers, leading North Lanarkshire Council to take some workers off bin routes to drive the vehicles.

Now though many such workers will be taking industrial action in a dispute with COSLA over pay.

Unison and GMB members are striking from August 26 to 29, then from September 7 to 10, leading to fears the action could once again bring school buses to halt.

However, both North Lanarkshire Council and SPT are confident that there will be no disruption to services.

A council spokesperson said: "We do not anticipate industrial action impacting on school transport routes."

Meanwhile SPT, which is responsible for putting contracts in place assured that progress has been made toward a more permanent solution to the problem.

A spokesperson said: "SPT is working with North Lanarkshire Council to ensure cover for school transport as a priority. NLC advises us that it does not anticipate industrial action impacting on school transport routes.

"Some contracts are now in place and SPT has now put alternative arrangements in place for the vast majority of children to get to school, including leasing vehicles and working with the council to provide qualified drivers for these.

"SPT is working closely with North Lanarkshire Council to consider and discuss any possible issues."