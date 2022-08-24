Bin strikes in North Lanarkshire are not expected to affect school bus routes, despite drivers being taken from waste management to provide transport.
The first week of the new school term saw more than 1,000 children left without buses to school after the Strathclyde Partnership for Transport saw a number of companies drop out.
The body did manage to secure a number of buses but struggled to recruit enough drivers, leading North Lanarkshire Council to take some workers off bin routes to drive the vehicles.
Now though many such workers will be taking industrial action in a dispute with COSLA over pay.
Unison and GMB members are striking from August 26 to 29, then from September 7 to 10, leading to fears the action could once again bring school buses to halt.
However, both North Lanarkshire Council and SPT are confident that there will be no disruption to services.
A council spokesperson said: "We do not anticipate industrial action impacting on school transport routes."
Meanwhile SPT, which is responsible for putting contracts in place assured that progress has been made toward a more permanent solution to the problem.
A spokesperson said: "SPT is working with North Lanarkshire Council to ensure cover for school transport as a priority. NLC advises us that it does not anticipate industrial action impacting on school transport routes.
"Some contracts are now in place and SPT has now put alternative arrangements in place for the vast majority of children to get to school, including leasing vehicles and working with the council to provide qualified drivers for these.
"SPT is working closely with North Lanarkshire Council to consider and discuss any possible issues."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here