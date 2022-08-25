Morgan Stanley is looking to hire more than 200 university graduates, graduate apprentices and summer interns in a record-breaking recruitment drive out of its Glasgow office.

Applications to fill 75 university graduate and 104 university summer intern positions will open in September with a closing deadline at the end of November. Applications to fill 25 graduate apprentice roles will open in September with a closing deadline in early March 2023.

Vida Rudkin, head of Morgan Stanley in Glasgow, said new joiners will be supported by the bank's early careers training programmes and its Young Professionals Network.

“Our investment and commitment to young people in Scotland has been more than rewarded through the sheer depth of diverse talent we have been able to meet and recruit from across the country and we very much value the strong relationships we have forged with schools, universities and a whole host of partner organisations dedicated to nurturing and developing future generations," she said.

READ MORE: US banking giant reinforces its commitment to Scotland

The 75 university graduates will be recruited primarily from universities across Scotland for various roles and responsibilities across technology, operations, finance, legal and compliance, and fund services.

The 25 graduate apprenticeships will provide opportunities for Scottish school leavers from S5 and S6. Graduate apprentices will earn while they learn working in the finance, operations and technology teams, and will also be able to pursue a degree qualification at the same time.

The 104 summer internships are aimed primarily at penultimate year university undergraduates, typically those in the third year of degree courses at Scottish universities. Commencing in early June 2023, the internships run for 13 weeks providing an introduction to the range of career opportunities at Morgan Stanley.