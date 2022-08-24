Edinburgh-based Miller Homes has announced plans for its 10th Lanarkshire development of the past five years, underlining the continuing demand for new-build homes in the region.

Highstonehall Park follows the success of the builder's Highstonehall development in Hamilton, South Lanarkshire. Located on the southern edge of the town, the two comunities will sit side-by-side.

The new development will include 61 energy-efficient three, four and five-bedroom homes from Miller's latest portfolio.

“Towns like Hamilton appeal to families at all ages and stages as they offer something for everyone, from exceptional connectivity, the town’s ample shopping, leisure, sport, and entertainment amenities, as well as a multitude of green spaces for enjoying the great outdoors," sais Louise Caldwell, sales director for Miller Homes West.

"Commuting has become part of the norm, so people are looking for homes out of the city to enjoy more semi-rural surroundings, which makes locations like Highstonehall Park so desirable.”

Homes include the five-bedroom Bridgeford, the four-bedroom Lockwood and the three-bedroom Carlton designs.

Owner of Glasgow's landmark Met Tower expands investment plans

The owner of Glasgow’s landmark Met Tower building has announced plans to double the size of its proposed science and technology hub at the former College of Building and Printing.

The 14-storey Met Tower, which has been covered with a huge “People Make Glasgow” graphics wrap since the 2014 Commonwealth Games, was acquired by Bruntwood SciTech in May. The specialist property developer’s initial plans were to redevelop the Grade B listed building, which has been vacant for the last nine years, into 113,000sq ft of co-working space for expanding tech and digital businesses.

Scottish law firm Burness Paull profit rise triggers all-staff bonus

Scottish law firm Burness Paull yesterday reported a seven per cent rise in profits to £35.7 million, which it said had triggered an all-staff bonus.

Turnover in the year to July 31, at £78.6m, was up 9% on the prior 12 months.

Burness Paull said the all-staff bonus would see employees, in addition to performance-related bonuses, receive a payment worth the higher of 5% of their annual salary or £2,500.

