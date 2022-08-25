Farming

By Neale McQuistin

The annual week-long celebration of UK lamb will be returning next month for an eighth year.

Love Lamb Week will run from 1-7 September to shine a light on the sustainability of UK sheep production, whilst also reminding consumers of the exceptional taste and quality that UK lamb brings to the dinner table.

The popular initiative will focus on how lamb is “naturally delicious” and due to the country’s climate, with plenty of rainfall and grass, the UK is one of the most sustainable places in the world to produce lamb.

As in previous years, the industry-wide initiative is supported by Quality Meat Scotland (QMS), AHDB, Hybu Cig Cymru (Meat Promotion Wales), and LMC in Northern Ireland, as well as the National Sheep Association (NSA), NFU, NFU Scotland, the National Trust Tenant Farmer Association, the Ulster Farmers’ Union and Red Tractor.

QMS head of marketing and communications Lesley Cameron said: “With the momentum Love Lamb Week has gathered over the past eight years, and the positive message it sends about Scotch lamb, QMS is once again delighted to be backing the campaign.”

Members of the Scotch Butchers Club will also receive a selection of digital assets to aid the promotion of Scotch Lamb throughout the week, encouraging consumers to switch their typical meat choice to a tasty, versatile and simple to prepare cut of lamb.

Market round-up

Messrs Craig Wilson sold 1,493 prime and cast sheep at Newton Stewart yesterday.

The 1,275 prime lambs averaged 236p/kg (+2p) or £104. Again, weight and condition paid dividends whilst leaner, lighter lambs remained harder to cash. Top price of £127 was achieved for a pen of heavyweight Suffolks, while a pen of Beltex led per kilo at 283p.

Ewes were slightly dearer on the week and peaked at £148 for a Texel. Mule ewes sold to £110, while Blackfaces made up to £75.

C&D Auction Marts held its weekly primestock sale in Dumfries yesterday.

Twenty-nine cattle were sold this week including prime cattle to 252p/kg for a Galloway bullock.

OTMs were tight for numbers and peaked at £1556 and 197p/kg for Limousins, while dairy types peaked at £1466 and 208p for Holsteins.

There were also 1,581 prime and cast sheep through Dumfries yesterday.

There were 124 lambs weighing (32.1kg-39kg) that sold to £94 and 261p to average 234p (-5p), while 658 lambs (39.1kg-45.5kg) peaked at £110 and 260p to average 239p (n/c).

There were also 174 lambs (45.6kg +) that sold to £125 and 250p to average 236p (-4p).

A large show of 633 cast sheep peaked at £147 for a Texel ewe, while Cheviot Mules made up to £120 with Scotch Mules and North Country Cheviots to £114.