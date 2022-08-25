Work has completed on an inclusive housing development in Kilwinning, bringing a diverse range of accommodation to the region.

The £12.34 million St Michael's Wynd was delivered by construction group Graham on behalf of North Ayrshire Council and its development partner, hub South West. The 79 new homes include accessible, sheltered and supported accommodation and have been designed by architect Norr to suit a variety of occupiers.

The development comprises 34 mainstream housing units, 24 sheltered houses, 10 supported accommodations with a 24-hour staff base, seven wheelchair liveable homes, two amenity bungalows and two wheelchair accessible bungalows.

In addition, St Michael’s Wynd features an additional support building for use by social care professionals, enabling connectivity across the site. Pockets of green space and well-maintained garden areas hope to foster collaboration and a sense of community across the development.

“St Michael’s Wynd is a flagship, inclusive housing development and will have a positive impact on residents’ lifestyles, allowing them to live more independently and with increased ease," project manager Gareth Minnis said.

“Graham is committed to delivering lasting impact across the communities in which we work, and we are looking forward to continuing our relationship with hub South West as it continues to make positive changes across North Ayrshire.”

Councillor Scott Davidson said North Ayrshire Council is "thrilled" with progress on the new affordable homes.

“The new properties are a great example of the kind of homes being delivered across North Ayrshire to meet the needs of our tenants and to help regenerate town centres and communities," he added.

Eighth-generation kilt fabric maker bought by former Johnstons of Elgin chief

Former Johnstons of Elgin chief executive Simon Cotton and wife Clare have bought venerable, eighth-generation textiles business Macnaughton Holdings, founded in 1783.

Macnaughton, which makes and sells fabric for kilts and cloth for home interiors, has been bought in a deal completed last week from its founding family, with the main shareholders having been husband and wife Blair and Jan Macnaughton. The Macnaughton manufacturing and wholesale business, which also supplies sporrans to the Highlandwear market, employs about 80 people.

New initiative to 'turn up the dial' on sluggish Scottish economy

A new programme to “turn up the economic dial” in Scotland is being launched with the aim of getting more companies beyond the start-up stage and into the realm of £100 million revenue businesses.

The Hunter Foundation has linked up for the first time with the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) to introduce an advanced iteration of the ScaleupScotland programme run by the foundation for the past three years. The deadline for applications is September 19, after which 12 firms will be chosen to take part in the 12-month programme.

