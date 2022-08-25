A LEADING chef who has cooked for the Royal Family and held senior posts at some of the country’s most famous golf clubs has joined Dalmahoy Hotel and Country Club.

Andy McQueen has been appointed executive chef at the resort and country estate near Edinburgh in the latest move in an illustrious career that has included stints at Wentworth Golf Club in Surrey, Carnoustie and Crieff Hydro Hotel.

Mr McQueen, who joins Dalmahoy as executive chef, has previously worked for major groups such as Radisson Collection, Malmaison, Sheraton and Macdonald Hotels & Resorts, and was part of the team who cooked for the Royal Family at Holyrood Palace.

He said: “I’m delighted to join Dalmahoy Hotel & Country Club as executive chef. The resort is recognised for its fantastic accommodation, golf and leisure facilities but we’re focusing on putting Dalmahoy firmly on the map as a destination for upmarket fine dining complemented by casual brasserie dining and great quality restaurant food for banqueting with no compromise.

“Our focus on fresh, light flavours and seasonal ingredients will perfectly showcase Scotland’s world-class ingredients in both The Pentland restaurant and Brasserie.”

Mr McQueen added: “It’s no secret that the labour market continues to be tricky sometimes, it’s a problem faced by the entire industry, but we’re in a good position. It’s an exciting time to join Dalmahoy, there’s an established team here, and we’ve just launched an apprenticeship scheme whereby we are working with local colleges to identify new talent and train them up to chef standards.”

Dalmahoy said Mr McQueen’s culinary style is inspired by the seasons, with emphasis placed on securing the finest, locally sourced ingredients. This approach, it said, was in keeping with that of signature restaurant The Pentland. The menus across the hotel will be updated four times a year, though daily specials will feature.