Brewers and farmers have raised the alarm over the availability of carbon dioxide after soaring energy prices forced a major producer to pause its operations.
On Wednesday, CF Fertilisers said it will temporarily halt ammonia production at its UK plant in Billingham, which produces CO2 as a byproduct that is used to put fizz into beer and stun poultry and pigs before slaughter. It follows last year's decision by CF, which accounts for about 60 per cent of the UK's CO2 requirements, to suspend production because of high energy prices.
"This decision raises serious concerns for the sustainable supply of CO2 to the brewing and pub industry," Emma McClarkin, chief executive of the British Beer and Pub Association said.
"A guaranteed supply is essential for operations across pub and brewing businesses."
Minette Batters, president of the National Farmers Union, said the group is monitoring the impact of the move both on the production of fertiliser, of which ammonia is a key ingredient, and CO2.
She added that the move was "extremely worrying and is a sign of the pressure the fertiliser and energy markets are under".
