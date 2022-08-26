Independent Scottish law firm Morton Fraser is paying a record staff bonus and spending £1 million on new premises following a 40 per cent rise in net profits.
More than £600,000 will be shared among all of the firm’s 260 staff in Glasgow and Edinburgh, an increase of 50% on the previous year and 30% higher than in the year prior to the pandemic. Its new office hub in central Glasgow has been designed for “hybrid, collaborative working”.
“The pandemic reset everybody’s view of work-life balance," chief executive Chris Harte said. "We have responded to that by investing heavily in a place that aids collaboration and mental wellbeing while still providing the facilities needed for the rigours of legal work.
“People should enjoy coming to the office and we have worked hard to make it a place people want to, rather than have to, be. This is a great example of putting our people first, ensuring they have the flexibility and resources they need to flourish.”
READ MORE: Morton Fraser new chairman Jenny Dickson flags 'social inclusion' focus
The investment comes after the firm reported 16% increase in revenues for the year to the end of April, which rose to £23.9m. Net profits rose by more than 40%, driven by an increase in transactional and private client services.
“Most in the service sector will have experienced a post-Covid bounce back,” Morton Fraser chief executive Chris Harte said. “What matters is how you respond to that improvement. For us, the main priority is our people, which is why we have modernised the way we work, so we can give people flexibility to make positive choices.”
The legal firm’s corporate and real estate teams both saw growth of more than 30% during the year. Meanwhile, the private client practice has grown by 50% since 2018.
Morton Fraser took on two Ukrainian lawyers during the year, offering both employment in Scotland. Mr Harte said many Scottish firms have tried to support Ukrainian lawyers since the Russian invasion earlier this year.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here