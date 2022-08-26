By Scott Wright
MACFARLANE Group, the Glasgow-based packaging company, has warned there will be no escape from inflationary pressure and slower demand from e-commerce customers in the second half of the year.
But the company said it remains on course to meet profit expectations for the year – despite anticipating sustained upward pressure on utility, raw material and labour costs.
Macfarlane reported yesterday that pre-tax profits had risen by three per cent to £8.9 million in the six months to June 30. Profits were driven by a 14% rise in sales from continuing operations grew to £139.2m, with a strong six months at its manufacturing operation helping to offset an anticipated slowdown in e-commerce sales at its dominant packaging distribution arm.
Sales in packaging distribution, which peaked during lockdown, increased by 11% to £123.5m, while sales from manufacturing operations surged by 40% to £15.7m.
Chief executive Peter Atkinson told The Herald that profit expectations for the full year had not changed. House broker Shore Capital is guiding on full-year profits before tax of £19.2m, up from £18.7m in 2021.
Mr Atkinson expects the second half to be“ very similar” to the first.
He said: “All the headwinds are in place and will continue. But we are not changing our forecast for the year – our numbers are going to be strong and we are very confident that the team we have got, and our experience and knowledge of our market and closeness to our customers, will allow us to address whatever headwinds that come.”
Mr Atkinson said the first-half performance had been “solid” and declared that Macfarlane had managed cost inflation across the board “really well”, adding that gross margins “remained stable at the top end of the range”.
He underlined the benefit of the acquisitions such as Carters Packaging in March 2021 and Germany company PackMann in May, noting that the latter had “raised the profile of Macfarlane in Europe”. Macfarlane acquired German firm PackMann in May and hopes to make a further acquisition before the year ends.
Mr Atkinson said: “The pipeline of acquisitions that we have both in the UK and in Europe is stronger than it has ever been. There is certainly an appetite for people to look to sell their businesses and mainly for genuine reasons – retirement tends to be the major force for people looking to sell.”
Alongside its efforts to manage costs, Mr Atkinson highlighted Macfarlane’s investment in a new distribution centre in north-west England, which has meant the closure and consolidation of two sites, and in new software programmes for sales, operations and stock, to improve efficiencies.
“Despite the headwinds, we continue to execute the strategy that we have put in place,” Mr Atkinson said.
Asked if Macfarlane had increased employee pay in response to the cost-of-living crisis, he said the company typically reviews salaries annually at the beginning of the year. A salary uplift was out in place at the start of 2022.
Macfarlane employs more than 1,000 people at 37 sites, mostly in the UK. It also has sites in Ireland, Germany and the Netherlands.
Mr Atkinson said: “During the year we made some adjustments where we realised we were out of line with the market and to remain competitive. We will take account of the market conditions as we move towards the end of this year and adjust in our annual rise to remain competitive and ensure our employees are well rewarded.”
New clients secured by Macfarlane in the first half included Moonpig, Lloyds Pharmacy and Neal’s Yard.
Macfarlane, meanwhile, announced Aleen Gulvanessian, who joined the board in October 2021 and chairs the remuneration, as successor to Stuart Paterson as chairman.
Mr Atkinson praised the strong contribution Mr Paterson has made during his nine years on the board, as non-executive and chairman, and said Ms Gulvanessian brings extensive corporate and legal experience to the post. Mr Atkinson said: “She has been very impressive in the first 12 months and I am really looking forward to working with her.”
Mr Paterson, who will step down on September 30, said: “I wish Aleen, the board and all of Macfarlane’s employees continued success in the future and thank them for their excellent support during my tenure as chairman and non-executive director of Macfarlane Group.”
The company increased its interim dividend to 0.9p per share from 0.87p, which will be paid on October 13.
Shares closed down 3.5% at 110p.
