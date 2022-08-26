Consumer champion Martin Lewis has said a movement to refuse to pay energy bills is “growing”, as he called on the next Prime Minister to spend billions to solve the crisis.
He told ITV’s Good Morning Britain: “I think the Don’t Pay movement is growing. There are dangers to being in the Don’t Pay movement as an individual.
“All I can say is what would happen in a typical case scenario where an individual refused to pay – what is far more difficult to predict is if there is a massive movement not to pay.
“I think what is safest for me to say is while I think it should have come earlier, my hope is on September 5 there will be a new Prime Minister. We’ve heard from both the candidates, but they seem to indicate they understand the scale of the crisis – what we need to hear is concrete solutions.
“And let’s be absolutely plain: there are many methods that you can put in place to alleviate and mitigate some of the terrible damage that the rising energy prices are causing."
Could the "Don't pay" campaign have an impact?
Mr Lewis added: “So I’m going to be agnostic over the solution, but it will involve spending substantial amounts, billions of pounds of Government money, to stop some of the most vulnerable and many middle income earners from having some terrible choices to make this winter. We have to hope that will be in place.
“And I suspect if it isn’t in place, then people coming from the Don’t Pay movement are going to become a louder voice in this country.”"
The Don't Pay campaign has said it will call a "non-payment strike" once a million people have pledged to join their campaign.
It claims to be a grassroots organisation which is seeking to build a network across the UK.
Its website states: "Millions of us won’t be able to afford our energy bills this winter. We can't let that happen. Don’t Pay exists to bring us all together, build our leverage and fight back.
"We’re building our strength by mobilising for a non-payment strike. This means getting together everyone who wants to challenge this rigged system. It's for everyone you know who can't, or won't pay. We’ll link you up with others in your local area and we’ll build this together - street by street, estate by estate and city by city.
"When one million people pledge to say they’ll stop paying their energy bills, we’ll call the strike. We'll force the government, market regulator Ofgem, and energy companies to come to the table and negotiate with us collectively."
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here
Last Updated:
Report this comment Cancel