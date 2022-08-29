A Scottish car company is gearing up to ship its fully electric 4x4s to the United States in what is being touted as the UK's answer to the American Humvee.

Vehicle production will start at the end of this year at a purpose-built factory in East Kilbride following an agreement between Munro Vehicles and Wyre, and all-electric vehicle sales and leasing specialist. The first fifty units will be delivered next year, with 500 in 2024 and 2,500 in 2025.