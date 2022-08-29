A Scottish car company is gearing up to ship its fully electric 4x4s to the United States in what is being touted as the UK's answer to the American Humvee.
Vehicle production will start at the end of this year at a purpose-built factory in East Kilbride following an agreement between Munro Vehicles and Wyre, and all-electric vehicle sales and leasing specialist. The first fifty units will be delivered next year, with 500 in 2024 and 2,500 in 2025.
Set up in 2019 by Russ Peterson and Ross Anderson, Munro will dedicate half of its 2023 production to left-hand drives for the North American market. The company is backed by a £750,000 investment secured earlier this year from Elbow Beach Capital.
“This opportunity demonstrates that Munro Vehicles has the potential to be a global player in the automotive industry, with a product that is clearly desirable around the world," Mr Peterson said. "These vehicles and their owners will also feed back valuable data to our team as we develop our product further."
