An ongoing outbreak of E.coli in East Lothian has seen a further three nurseries forced to close.
A total of 47 cases have now been confirmed and families are being urged to follow self-isolation advice in an effort to contain the spread of the infection.
We previously reported the Church Street Pear Tree Nursery in Haddington, as well as its partner nursery in Meadowpark, were forced to close due to an outbreak.
Cases of E.coli have now also been confirmed in a Musselburgh private nursery located on Bridge Street.
All staff and pupils have effectively been told to self-isolate and urged to avoid mixing with others until they have been cleared by a health protection team.
Meanwhile, partner location, Musselburgh Private Nursery on Stoneybank Terrace, has been closed as a precaution alongside West Road Pear Tree Nursery.
The Musselburgh nursery was closed following reports of symptoms and families have also been formally excluded, or told to self-isolate.
Families at the West Road Pear Tree Nursery have been told to provide samples only if their children show symptoms of the bacterial infection.
Dr Graham Mackenzie, consultant in public health medicine and chair of the Incident Management Team (IMT) investigating the outbreak said it was vital that parents and carers follow the instruction to self-isolate.
He added: “It is crucially important that families understand that this is a rapidly evolving situation and it is affecting the lives of hundreds of people.
"We need everyone to work with us to bring an end to this outbreak as swiftly as possible.
“If you have been given an exclusion order, it means that you must self-isolate at home, just as we have all done with Covid-19. You must not go to work or school, the shops, the playpark or to parties and sleepovers."
After the individuals have been cleared they will be informed by the health protection team.
Plans to re-open Church Street Pear Tree Nursery are underway after many exclusion orders for staff and pupils were lifted.
Mr Mackenzie added there is "light at the end of the tunnel" for those forced to self-isolate under exclusion orders.
He added: "As soon as two negative samples have been returned, families will be allowed to return to normal. We have already lifted scores of exclusion orders for pupils, parents and staff. There is light at the end of the tunnel and as soon as enough exclusions are lifted and investigations are complete, nurseries will be able to re-open.
“However if families choose to mix with others when they have been instructed to self-isolate, they are putting themselves and others at risk.
“They may unknowingly come into contact with someone who has the infection, but not yet been confirmed. That would not only mean that they could develop the infection, but that they would start the exclusion period all over again because they have come into contact with a confirmed case.”
NHS Lothian joined forces with local and national partner agencies at the beginning of August to form the IMT after a cluster of cases first emerged in the Church Road nursery.
A general information line on 0800 22 44 88 has been created through NHS24 to help families answer many of the questions they may be facing.
Dr Mackenzie said: “We have provided lots of information for parents and carers and we know that it can get confusing. These FAQs and information line should help.
“As well as staying home, it is vital for siblings or those children leaving nursery, taking up a new nursery place and starting school for the first time to remain at home until their exclusion period is complete if they have been in contact with someone with E-coli or any other vomiting bug.
“This outbreak reinforces the importance of washing hands regularly, particularly before eating or preparing food, and after going to the toilet.”
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here