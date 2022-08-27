NEPTUNE Energy has announced a new discovery in the North Sea’s Norwegian sector – its second find in four months, writes Scott Wright.

The commercial discovery at the Ofelia exploration well, close to the Gjoa field, is estimated to hold a recoverable volume in the region of 2.5-6.5 million standard cubic meters of gas or 16-39 million barrels of oil equivalent.

It is expected that gas from the find will be exported from the company’s Gjoa platform to the UK, via the St Fergus gas terminal in the north-east of Scotland.

Odin Estensen, Neptune managing director for Norway and the UK, said: “I am pleased to announce our second discovery in four months which further enhances Neptune’s position in the Greater Gjøa Area. Gjøa is an important growth area for Neptune in Norway, where existing infrastructure allows for low cost and low carbon developments.”

Earlier this week, Neptune said it had started drilling a tenth well on the giant Cygnus field that could provide a much-needed boost to domestic gas production in the UK, amid the energy crisis sparked by Russia’s war on Ukraine. It said the infilling campaign in the southern North Sea has the potential to supply enough gas to heat a further 200,000 homes per year from this winter.