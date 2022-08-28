The chief executive of Crieff Hydro, the Perthshire-based hotel group, has declared there will be “significant closures” across the tourism and hospitality industry as it grapples with a barrage of soaring costs.
Stephen Leckie issued the warning as new accounts show that the company, which owns Crieff Hydro, Peebles Hydro and the Ballachulish Hotel, returned to profit in the year ended February 28.
Eighth-generation kilt fabric maker bought by former Johnstons of Elgin chief
Former Johnstons of Elgin chief executive Simon Cotton and wife Clare have bought venerable, eighth-generation textiles business Macnaughton Holdings, founded in 1783.
Macnaughton, which makes and sells fabric for kilts and cloth for home interiors, has been bought in a deal completed last week from its founding family, with the main shareholders having been husband and wife Blair and Jan Macnaughton. The Macnaughton manufacturing and wholesale business, which also supplies sporrans to the Highlandwear market, employs about 80 people.
New initiative to 'turn up the dial' on sluggish Scottish economy
A new programme to “turn up the economic dial” in Scotland is being launched with the aim of getting more companies beyond the start-up stage and into the realm of £100 million revenue businesses.
The Hunter Foundation has linked up for the first time with the Scottish National Investment Bank (SNIB) to introduce an advanced iteration of the ScaleupScotland programme run by the foundation for the past three years. The deadline for applications is September 19, after which 12 firms will be chosen to take part in the 12-month programme.
Scottish legal firm unveils record bonus pot
Independent Scottish law firm Morton Fraser is paying a record staff bonus and spending £1 million on new premises following a 40 per cent rise in net profits.
More than £600,000 will be shared among all of the firm’s 260 staff in Glasgow and Edinburgh, an increase of 50% on the previous year and 30% higher than in the year prior to the pandemic. Its new office hub in central Glasgow has been designed for “hybrid, collaborative working”.
Owner of Glasgow's landmark Met Tower expands investment plans
The owner of Glasgow’s landmark Met Tower building has announced plans to double the size of its proposed science and technology hub at the former College of Building and Printing.
The 14-storey Met Tower, which has been covered with a huge “People Make Glasgow” graphics wrap since the 2014 Commonwealth Games, was acquired by Bruntwood SciTech in May. The specialist property developer’s initial plans were to redevelop the Grade B listed building, which has been vacant for the last nine years, into 113,000sq ft of co-working space for expanding tech and digital businesses.
Sign up for free: You can now get the briefing sent direct to your email inbox twice-daily, and Business Week for the seven-day round-up on Sunday 👇
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here