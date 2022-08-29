A CLOSING date has been set for offers for the huge Countesswells development in Aberdeen, amid strong interest from residential players in the site.

The site, one of the largest seen in the area for many years, was brought to the market in May after the company set up to deliver the project fell into administration at the end of last year.

Countesswells Development Limited, which planned to develop 3,100 homes on the site to the west of Aberdeen, ran into difficulties tracing back to the oil and gas industry downturn, which began in 2015, and disruption brought by the pandemic. The company was a subsidiary of Stewart Milne Group.

Shepherd Chartered Surveyors was appointed by administrators at FRP Advisory in May to find a buyer for the site, and this morning said it has set a closing date of October 14 for offers.

Chris Grinyer, managing partner at Shepherd, said: “The sites we are selling undoubtedly represent a significant opportunity for a prospective purchaser.

“Countesswells is a rapidly developing area which benefits from a quality location with excellent communications and access to a range of services. Significant infrastructure and landscaping together with public realm have been introduced, so the development is well advanced.

“The residential market is improving, as might be expected given the upturn in the local economy, with increasing levels of house sales being reported. We have had good levels of interest in the opportunity and consequently a decision has been made to invite proposals from parties.”

The Countesswells site is within easy reach of Aberdeen city centre, as well as the Westhill and Kingswells areas. It also enjoys good access to local and national road networks, including the Aberdeen Western Peripheral Route, Shepherd noted.

It is envisaged that a mix of mainstream and affordable houses, ranging from two to six-bedroom homes will be built at the site, as well as flats.