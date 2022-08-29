Specialist Glasgow pensions firm @SIPP is giving its non-managerial staff £350 per month to help cope with the cost-of-living crisis.

The business, which employs 40 non-managerial staff, has already been giving employees an extra £150 per month since the beginning of July to help them deal with spiralling inflation.

But the recent energy cap hike, which will see the average household bill rise to almost £3,600 from October, has convinced @SIPP to further increase its staff support package.

Managing director Eddie McGuire spoke to staff to find out more about their financial pressures before making the decision to provide further financial aid on top of their salaries.

“These are quite extraordinary times," he said. "People are experiencing a huge hit to their monthly outgoings and it’s going to cause genuine uncertainty, stress and worry.

"We know we need to take immediate action. We’re not a huge business but we want to do our best to support our staff.

“The reality is we don’t how long these inflationary pressures and energy cost increases will last. If we think they are permanent, we will bake these special payments into our cost base.”

Giant Aberdeen housing site goes to closing date

A closing date has been set for offers for the huge Countesswells development in Aberdeen, amid strong interest from residential players in the site.

The site, one of the largest seen in the area for many years, was brought to the market in May after the company set up to deliver the project fell into administration at the end of last year.

Munro drives export deal into US market

A Scottish car company is gearing up to ship its fully electric 4x4s to the United States in what is being touted as the UK's answer to the American Humvee.

Vehicle production will start at the end of this year at a purpose-built factory in East Kilbride following an agreement between Munro Vehicles and Wyre, and all-electric vehicle sales and leasing specialist. The first fifty units will be delivered next year, with 500 in 2024 and 2,500 in 2025.

