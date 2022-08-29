Specialist Glasgow pensions firm @SIPP is giving its non-managerial staff £350 per month to help cope with the cost-of-living crisis.
The business, which employs 40 non-managerial staff, has already been giving employees an extra £150 per month since the beginning of July to help them deal with spiralling inflation.
But the recent energy cap hike, which will see the average household bill rise to almost £3,600 from October, has convinced @SIPP to further increase its staff support package.
Managing director Eddie McGuire spoke to staff to find out more about their financial pressures before making the decision to provide further financial aid on top of their salaries.
“These are quite extraordinary times," he said. "People are experiencing a huge hit to their monthly outgoings and it’s going to cause genuine uncertainty, stress and worry.
"We know we need to take immediate action. We’re not a huge business but we want to do our best to support our staff.
“The reality is we don’t how long these inflationary pressures and energy cost increases will last. If we think they are permanent, we will bake these special payments into our cost base.”
