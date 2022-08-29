Logistics specialist CCL has flagged an easing in shipping capacity constraints amid increasing economic uncertainty as the Scottish firm looks to acquisitions to continue its growth.

The company, founded in Troon in 1999 by chief executive Callum Bastock, revealed its ambitions after reporting a 23 per cent increase in revenues to £29.5 million during the year to December 31. The company said it also increased its headcount to 110 members of staff.

Mr Bastock attributed this growth to the company's fully outsourced model in which it works with approximately 500 suppliers on a monthly basis. This is managed through the myCCL technology platform which gives customers what is described as "complete supply chain visibility".

“We are also looking at acquisitions to support our growth ambitions over the next five years," he said. "To date, our run rate has seen us double in size every three years, and we’d like to see our growth continue at similar levels.”

CCL says it has to date invested more than £10m in its technology offering, with more than 40 people working at its innovation centre at Strethclyde Business Park in Bellshill. Headcount there is expected to grow over the next few years, supported by a £3m research and development grant secured from Scottish Enterprise in 2019.

Looking across the industry as a whole, Mr Bastock said capacity constraints are beginning to ease as demand drops due to overstocking, inflation and "general economic uncertainty".

"Sea freight rates hit the dizzy heights of over $20,000 for a 40-foot container in 2021, affecting all imports from China, however they are now dropping and even the most enlightened are unsure where they will end up," he said.

Mitchell bringing ‘different perspective’ to Deloitte

As the new leader of accountancy giant Deloitte in Scotland, there is no shortage of big priorities demanding the attention of Angela Mitchell. However, instilling confidence in female colleagues is clearly a cause close to her heart.

Ms Mitchell, who has worked for Deloitte for 25 years, became the firm’s first female senior partner for Scotland when she succeeded Steve Williams in June. Having studied for an MSc in business information technology systems, Ms Mitchell was at one stage “used to being the only woman in the room”.

Loch Lomond mansion holiday flats plan revealed by Flamingo Land developers

It is an A listed Georgian stately home whose walls once echoed to the sound of parties with regular guests including former Prime Minister Sir Anthony Eden, actors, musicians and a conductor.

The historic Woodbank House, which lies just off the banks of Loch Lomond in Balloch, was a place where the great and good would descend but is a long way since its days of grandeur. Now it lies almost in ruin and features on the Buildings at Risk register in a dangerous unstable condition.

However, it could be brought back from the brink as part of a tourism vision and given a new lease of life as holiday apartments.

