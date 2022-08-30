The Port of Dundee has been chosen as the marshalling site for construction of what will be Scotland's largest offshore wind farm when it is commissioned later this decade.

The port's renewables hub will take delivery of turbine blades, towers and nacelles, which house the turbine generators, for pre-assembly before they are shipped for installation at the 1.1GW Inch Cape wind farm located 12 km off the Angus coast. Inch Cape – a joint partnership between China's Red Rock Power and Irish energy firm ESB – has reserved the entire renewables hub from March 2025 to March 2026.

With 72 turbines at tip heights of up to 291 metres, the wind farm will when built be Scotland's largest single source of renewable power. The Port of Dundee, which is owned by Forth Ports, was chosen for its proximity to the offshore site as well as its ability to handle the scale of the turbines being deployed.

“Offshore construction is a specialist area and the Port of Dundee offers us a management team with the experience and capability to deal with the logistical challenges that have to be managed during our construction phase," project manager Adam Ezzamel said.

READ MORE: Montrose in line for 50 plus windfarm support jobs

David Webster, director of energy at Forth Ports, said Inch Cape is a "very significant" project for the Port of Dundee.

“We have built Scotland’s only custom-built renewables hub at the port which, when coupled with Dundee’s proximity to the project site in the North Sea and the natural deep waters of the Tay, makes the port ideally suited to the requirements of this major contract for Inch Cape Offshore Wind Farm,” he said.

Councillor John Alexander of Dundee City Council added: “The Port of Dundee is an incredibly important asset, not only for the city but for the renewables sector more generally. It's strategically very well placed to support and deliver key pieces of the infrastructure that the UK will require in the future."