Fife-based convenience store chain Greens Retail is pushing further ahead with plans to open nine new stores this year after securing a £1.3 million bank funding package.

The money from HSBC will allow Greens, formerly known as Eros, to open sites in Aberdeenshire and Dundee later this year. This follows recent openings in Inverurie, Peterhead, Kinross, Kirriemuir, Shettleston and Fraserburgh, taking the total number of branches to 13.