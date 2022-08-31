Fife-based convenience store chain Greens Retail is pushing further ahead with plans to open nine new stores this year after securing a £1.3 million bank funding package.
The money from HSBC will allow Greens, formerly known as Eros, to open sites in Aberdeenshire and Dundee later this year. This follows recent openings in Inverurie, Peterhead, Kinross, Kirriemuir, Shettleston and Fraserburgh, taking the total number of branches to 13.
The expansion is expected to double turnover at the family-owned business and create 160 jobs across all of the new stores, which work in partnership with other concessions such as Fisher & Donaldson bakery, Costa Express and Skwishee.
“We’ve been working to evolve the convenience sector since our arrival in 2014 by concentrating on partnering with local suppliers to provide our stores with fresh produce, Greens directors Harris Aslam said.
"Thanks to HSBC UK, we can continue to do this and reduce food miles, while introducing customers to interesting and exciting suppliers on their doorstep.”
