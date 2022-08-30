Comment
By Mike Irvine
When considering the ‘costs’ of office space, many occupiers (and agents) will focus solely on rents per square foot.
However, might it be the case that we are defining the true cost of office space too narrowly and missing out on many knock-on costs by simply focusing on rent?
An article such as this may be categorised by some as self-serving and written by an agent trying to push up rental values, but the reality is we continually hear two things across regional offices markets: there is a war for talent; and most occupiers are keen to get staff back to the office (for at least part of the week) to benefit from collaboration, learning and culture.
These comments apply to a multitude of sectors, including but not limited to: legal, consultancy, technology and the wider corporate sector.
It is generally accepted that the cost of replacing staff is a multiple of salary to take into account items such as: notice periods for outgoing/ incoming staff; recruitment fees; training and of course that businesses very often have to pay more to replace like with like (ie employees need to be incentivised to move).
The type of accommodation that an organisation occupies makes a fundamental statement about the business and also how it values its staff – this is a key aspect in both attracting employees in competitive markets and ensuring they stay.
In terms of encouraging staff back to the office, many businesses are coming to recognise that tired, stale offices are not incentivising.
While hybrid working is and will become a very valuable way of working, there are important elements of office life beneficiary of both individual and business that cannot be replaced with individual home working.
So considering the above, many focusing on saving the pounds and pence on office rents perhaps need to take a slightly wider perspective on the true meaning of cost, the medium/ longer term implications for their business, and the value of investing in better workspace that meets today’s working demands.
This is true for landlords, just as it is for tenants. We continue to hear from occupiers commenting on the lack of true quality space.
This in its own right is a function of repressed rents, as if it doesn’t stack up for a landlord to build a quality office we will see no new development, or instances where quality design is ‘value engineered’ out.
This is particularly relevant in light of recent construction price inflation but it is a short term view and savings now could cost later.
Mike Irvine is director of office leasing at property firm Savills in Edinburgh
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here