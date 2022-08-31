Wave power specialist Mocean Energy has made two key board appointments as it prepares for a further round of funding to bring in “high impact” investors in the next 12 to 18 months.

The money will support commercialisation of the Edinburgh-based company’s Blue Star wave machine, which provides power for subsea facilities. The Blue Star technology was successfully trialled last year at sea in Orkney and is now at the centre of a collaborative initiative to see how it can be coupled with underwater energy management and storage.