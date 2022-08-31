A HISTORIC hotel in Perth, based in a converted watermill dating from the 15th century, has been sold after being marketed from a guide price of £2.25 million.
The Mercure Hotel has been sold on behalf of a private client to S Hotels and Resorts, owner of Jupiter Hotels, in a deal brokered by Savills.
Located in the heart of the city with views of the City Lade, the hotel comprises 76 en-suite bedrooms, a restaurant, car and conferencing facilities. It has car parking provisions for 50 cars, with the total site spanning 1.01 acres.
Dirk De Cuyper, chief executive of S Hotels and Resorts, Thai-based hotelier owner of Jupiter Hotels, said: “The Mercure Perth is a key location and an important part of our portfolio in the UK, we are delighted to have recently acquired the headlease. We will now be embarking on a refurbishment programme that will include the 76 guest bedrooms and the public areas of the hotel.”
Steven Fyfe, associate director in the hotel capital markets team at Savills Glasgow, said: “Having operated from the location for 23 years we are delighted to complete the sale of the long leasehold to Jupiter Hotels. Perth is an established tourist destination which has benefited from the rise of staycations within the UK, making this an extremely attractive acquisition.”
Jupiter has a portfolio of around 30 hotels in the UK trading under the Mercure and Holiday Inn brands.
The property occupied by the Mercure Hotel has an unexpired long leasehold term of 46 years.
Why are you making commenting on HeraldScotland only available to subscribers?
It should have been a safe space for informed debate, somewhere for readers to discuss issues around the biggest stories of the day, but all too often the below the line comments on most websites have become bogged down by off-topic discussions and abuse.
heraldscotland.com is tackling this problem by allowing only subscribers to comment.
We are doing this to improve the experience for our loyal readers and we believe it will reduce the ability of trolls and troublemakers, who occasionally find their way onto our site, to abuse our journalists and readers. We also hope it will help the comments section fulfil its promise as a part of Scotland's conversation with itself.
We are lucky at The Herald. We are read by an informed, educated readership who can add their knowledge and insights to our stories.
That is invaluable.
We are making the subscriber-only change to support our valued readers, who tell us they don't want the site cluttered up with irrelevant comments, untruths and abuse.
In the past, the journalist’s job was to collect and distribute information to the audience. Technology means that readers can shape a discussion. We look forward to hearing from you on heraldscotland.com
Comments & Moderation
Readers’ comments: You are personally liable for the content of any comments you upload to this website, so please act responsibly. We do not pre-moderate or monitor readers’ comments appearing on our websites, but we do post-moderate in response to complaints we receive or otherwise when a potential problem comes to our attention. You can make a complaint by using the ‘report this post’ link . We may then apply our discretion under the user terms to amend or delete comments.
Post moderation is undertaken full-time 9am-6pm on weekdays, and on a part-time basis outwith those hours.Read the rules here