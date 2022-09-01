By Scott Wright

SCOTTISH Financial Enterprise has appointed a new chairman.

John McGuigan, group customer director of Phoenix Group, is stepping up from the deputy role to succeed Philip Grant. Mr Grant, whose three-year term ends in November, is standing down as he prepares to retire from his post as Scottish executive chair of Lloyds Banking Group.

SFE has appointed Sue Dawe, head of financial services for EY in Scotland, as deputy chairman.

In other changes, Rushad Abadan, general counsel at abrdn, joined the board in June. Judith Cruickshank, head of corporate and commercial banking at Royal Bank of Scotland, is joining September 1, replacing Malcolm Buchanan, who has recently been appointed to a new role with NatWest Group, owner of Royal Bank, in the north of England.

Sandy Begbie, chief executive of SFE, said: “On behalf of SFE and our members, I’d like to say a huge thank you to Philip, whose contribution to SFE during his tenure has been invaluable, and has left us in a strong position as we look ahead to the future. Whilst I’m sad to see him go, the continued strength, commitment and diversity of our board is a huge source of encouragement for us and our members, and I am excited to see what this next chapter brings.

“John has been an enormously positive presence on the board and brings significant knowledge about our membership and the changing needs of customers in Scotland. Alongside the recent additions of Rushad and Judith, I feel we are well-placed with a range of experience, insight and huge skill to continue delivering our vision for a stronger, fairer and more sustainable financial services industry in Scotland that can play its part in solving the big challenges of our time.”