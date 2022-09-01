By Ian McConnell
AEW UK REIT has completed the sale of 225 Bath Street in Glasgow for £9.3 million, with the building to be demolished and replaced with student accommodation.
The investment company said the sale “realises a long-term change-of-use strategy for the asset, with contracts for the sale having been exchanged with a subsidiary company of IQ Student Accommodation in October 2020”.
It added: “As stated...on 11 February 2022, planning consent has been gained by IQ for the demolition of the property and development of a 527-unit student accommodation scheme.”
AEW UK REIT said the sale agreement had required it to “negotiate with tenants to bring the asset to vacancy and, as a result, following its sale the occupancy rate for AEWU’s remaining portfolio will increase to 91.6% from 86.97% as at 30 June 2022”.
It added: “Reinvestment of the sale proceeds into pipeline assets under exclusivity is expected to provide a significant boost to the company’s earnings due to both higher levels of anticipated income receipts and lower running costs.”
